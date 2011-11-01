UPDATE 1-RTI International Q3 rev beats Street view

(Follows alerts)

Nov 1 RTI International Metals posted quarterly revenue above analysts' estimate on higher aircraft build rates by its customers Airbus and Boeing , and said it expects titanium market to improve despite headwinds in the defense sector.

July-September net profit at the Pittsburgh-based titanium products maker was $2.1 million, or 7 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $16.8 million, or 56 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 40 percent to $143.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 7 cents a share, on revenue of $130.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

RTI International shares closed at $26.39 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)