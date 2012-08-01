RTI profit beats estimates on strong demand from energy, aerospace

* Q2 EPS $0.17 vs est $0.13
* Q2 rev up 54 pct to $190.3 mln
Aug 1 Titanium products maker RTI International
Metals Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly
profit on strong sales to aerospace and energy markets.
RTI, which counts Airbus and Boeing Co among
its customers, said sales at its fabrication business rose 162
percent to $84.3 million. Sales at its distribution business
rose 24 percent to $67.5 million.
A production ramp-up by Airbus has increased the demand for
titanium products.
"The only slowdown impacting RTI is expected cutbacks in
defense spending," Chief Executive Dawne Hickton said in a
statement.
The company sees full-year operating income at around the
higher end of its previous forecast range of $45 million to $50
million. The company also expects volume for its titanium mill
products segment to exceed 16 million pounds.
RTI earnings rose to $5.2 million, or 17 cents a share, for
April-June from $2.1 million, or 7 cents a share, a year
earlier.
Revenue rose 54 percent to $190.3 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 13
cents per share on revenue of $175.6 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
RTI shares closed at $22.45 on Tuesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.