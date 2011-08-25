RTL interested in Poland's TVN - reports

FRANKFURT Aug 25 RTL is one of several parties eyeing a move into central Europe's largest media market and is considering a bid for Polish broadcaster TVN , German media reported on Thursday.

German papers Handelsblatt and Frankfurter Allegmeine Zeitung said RTL, the broadcasting arm of German group Bertelsmann (BTGGg.F), was interested in a majority stake in TVN, whose shows include the Polish versions of Dancing with the Stars and X Factor.

Another newspaper, Boersen-Zeitung, cited RTL chief executive Gerhard Zeiler as saying it made strategic sense to expand into Poland, but declined to comment on TVN.

Sources had told Reuters in July that ITI Group, TVN's owner, had approached five possible buyers for its 56 percent holding in TVN, including Bertelsmann, Time Warner and News Corp's Fox.

The papers on Thursday put the value of a deal at around 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion).

TVN shares have lost 22 percent of their value since the start of July, meaning TVN is valued at about $1.47 billion. ($1 = 0.694 euro) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Dan Lalor)