RTL takes control of YouTube fashion platform

FRANKFURT Nov 3 European broadcasting group RTL
Group said on Monday it had taken control of
StyleHaul, a YouTube fashion platform.
Tapping into an ongoing trend of consumers increasingly
using smartphones and tablet computers to watch videos and
listen to music, RTL raised its stake in StyleHaul to 93.6
percent for $107 million.
RTL earlier held a 22.3-percent stake in the Google-owned
platform, which has 900 million video views per month.
RTL is rapidly expanding in the online video market. This
year the group expects to more than double its online video
views to around 40 billion.
(Reporting by Harro Ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)