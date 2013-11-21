Asia Rubber -Bridgestone grabs tyre grades; China rumours persist

* STR20 traded at $2.37-$2,38/kg CIF China
* Brigestone buys SIR20 at 104.00-104.75 cents/lb
* Market looks for signs of more China stockpiling
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Nov 21 Bridgestone Corp and
several trading houses chased Southeast Asia tyre grades this
week, with the physical market looking for clues on a possible
further round of Chinese stockpiling, dealers said on Thursday.
Top consumer China bought 54,000 tonnes of Thai RSS rubber
for its reserves in late October and market participants are
speculating there could be more purchases, estimated at between
40,000 and 110,000 tonnes.
But weakness in Shanghai rubber futures suggested
local dealers had discounted such a prospect. Rubber inventories
in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange are
also at their highest since November 2004.
"We've been hearing reports about the purchase here and
there, but we can't confirm it," said a dealer in Singapore, who
trades with China. "In the last few rounds, whenever China was
stockpiling rubber, we could see Chinese buyers coming into the
market. But they are now very quiet."
Last year, China announced it would buy up to 200,000 tonnes
of rubber from the domestic market to support prices but dealers
said only a fraction was purchased by the end of 2012.
Thai dealers struck deals with Chinese trading houses to
sell January STR20 at $2.37 and $2.38 a kg, including freight,
but the purchases were not related to stockpiling.
On a free-on-board basis, January STR20 was sold to
unspecified buyers at $2.36 a kg late on Wednesday, unchanged
from last week. Another grade, RSS3, was sold at between $2.48
and $2.51 a kg for December/January, little changed from $2.48
to $2.50 last week.
Bridgestone, the world's largest tyre maker, early this week
bought Indonesia's SIR20 rubber at 104.00 U.S. cents a pound
($2.29 a kg) for January and at 104.75 cents ($2.31 a kg) for
March.
Late on Wednesday, the same grade was sold to dealers in
Singapore at 104 to 104.50 cents a pound for January, higher
than 103.75 cents last week. Dealers in Singapore usually ship
rubber to China, which accounts for 35 percent of global
consumption.
"We can't say there's entirely no business, but activity in
the physical market is not a hot as before," said a dealer in
Thailand. "As far as the stockpiling is concerned, I heard the
second round of buying has happened. But this needs to be
verified."
Malaysian SMR20 was traded overnight at $2.40 a kg for
January, unchanged from last week.
WEEK AHEAD
In the absence of news from China, tyre grades could be
influenced by benchmark Tokyo rubber futures , which
have been tracking movements in the equity, currency and energy
markets.
The most active April contract was little changed at
258.5 yen a kg on Thursday.