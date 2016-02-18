Losing grip, Japan tyre makers target new rubber supplies

* Tumbling rubber prices turn Asian farmers to other crops
* Japan's tyre makers look to new suppliers or stable supply
* Push could benefit Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar
By Yuka Obayashi and Rajendra Jadhav
TOKYO/MUMBAI, Feb 19 Fed up with rubber prices
languishing at seven-year lows, Sunny Joseph, a farmer in
India's southern state of Kerala, has uprooted his two-acre (0.8
hectare) rubber plantation to make way for a more lucrative
crop.
A similar trend among growers in Southeast Asia is alarming
Japanese tyre makers and spurring them to seek new sources of
supply away from traditional producers, amid fears that today's
glut could turn to a shortage.
Tyre makers in Japan and the United States have even been
looking at extracting rubber from alternatives sources such as
guayule, a desert shrub.
"For three years I had been waiting for rubber prices to
improve. Prices were so low that I cannot even pay workers
wages, so I decided to shift to nutmeg," said Joseph. "It can
easily give me a better return."
Producers worry low prices will mean even farmers who stick
with rubber could lack the funds to renew ageing plantations.
Japan's big tyre makers account for nearly a quarter of
global tyre sales and are major buyers of natural rubber, which
is combined with synthetic rubber to give tyres better grip.
Top growers Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia announced plans
this month to curb exports by nearly 6 percent of global output,
with Indonesia saying its output was set to fall as farmers dig
up trees.
"Japanese tyre makers have become increasingly worried about
the future supply of natural rubber since (last) summer, as
falling prices could push farmers out of business," said
Shinichi Kato, president of rubber material dealer Shinichi Kato
Office.
"Tyre makers are trying to buy more rubber from countries
with lower labour costs such as Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia in
case some producers at other countries with higher costs such as
Thailand stop making rubber," he said.
Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd, Japan's third-biggest tyre
maker, started buying rubber from Myanmar in 2014, widening its
supply sources to seven countries.
"We've heard some rubber farmers in northern Sumatra island
in Indonesia had shifted to palm oil trees due to sagging rubber
prices. That made us worried," a company spokesman said. "We
want to widen our procurement network beyond mainstay sources."
Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co said last year it
planned to start rubber farming and processing in Cambodia,
collaborating with a local firm, and sees low-cost producers
like Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar emerging as key output centres.
Bridgestone Corp, the world's top tyre maker by
sales, aims to boost productivity at its company-owned farms in
Indonesia and Liberia in west Africa through breed improvement
and tree selection.
Bridgestone is also trying to develop tyre grade rubber from
guayule, which is native to Mexico and the southeastern United
States.
U.S.-listed Cooper Tire and Rubber Co is also
investigating guayule, which it has said could ensure a stable
natural rubber supply, reduce price volatility and lessen
dependence on foreign suppliers.
SUPPLIES TO TIGHTEN?
Industry officials warn a slowdown in new plantations and
tree replanting could tighten supplies from 2020 onwards, as
rubber trees only become mature for tapping six to seven year
after cultivation.
"This will reduce supply, though demand has been rising from
tyre makers," said Indian rubber dealer N. Radhakrishnan, a
former president of the Cochin Rubber Merchants Association.
Tyres consume about 60 percent of the global output of
natural rubber. Rubber accounts for about 40 percent of tyre
makers' costs and tumbling prices have boosted profits, although
the industry is under pressure due to cheap product from China.
Rubber futures in Singapore and Tokyo have
tumbled more than two-thirds from record highs in 2011 to
seven-year lows, due to slower economic growth in top buyer
China.
Tokyo prices, at around 150 yen ($1.28) a kilogram, are well
below their 10-year monthly average of about 260 yen.
The price plunge has already led to government support in
Thailand, the world's top rubber producer, where farmers are
demanding a guaranteed selling price and threatening protests.
Malaysian rubber output fell 50 percent in the past two
years and production has been stagnant in Thailand and
Indonesia, according to the Association of Natural Rubber
Producing Countries (ANRPC).
Farmers in these countries are turning towards oil palm
cultivation, while growers in India, where production has fallen
28 percent over two years, are giving space to crops including
banana and cocoa. Such crops can also be harvested more quickly
after planting.
"Smallholders are badly affected due to the price fall,"
said ANRPC secretary-general Sheela Thomas.
"When it comes to replanting, these farmers have to think
about survival. It is natural for them to shift towards crops
they think will give better returns."
($1 = 117.3100 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by
Richard Pullin)