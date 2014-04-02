Shares of online ad provider Rubicon Project rise in market debut

April 2 Shares of Rubicon Project Inc,
a provider of online advertising services, rose as much as 18
percent in their market debut, valuing the company at about $616
million.
The IPO raised about $102 million after its offering was
priced at $15 per share, the lower end of the expected range.
Of the 6.8 million shares offered, the Los Angeles-based
company sold 5.4 million, while the rest were sold by selling
stockholders.
Rubicon Project's shares opened at $17.50 and touched a high
of $17.75 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and RBC Capital Markets were
lead underwriters to the offering.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)