BRIEF-Ruby Tuesday says cutting 50 positions at Maryville, TN restaurant support center

Nov 20 Ruby Tuesday Inc :
* Announces initial cost structure changes and operating
expense reductions
* Restructuring eliminates 50 positions at the Maryville, tn
restaurant support
center
* Initial changes to co's cost structure expected to produce a
cut to sg&a
expenses on an annual basis of $6.0 million starting fiscal
2015
* Sees charge of approximately $2.2 million for
transition-related costs in
second quarter fiscal 2014
* Impact to second-half of company's current fiscal 2014 year
is expected to be
$2.5 million in reduced sg&a expenses
