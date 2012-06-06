UPDATE 1-Ruby Tuesday says CEO to step down

* Beall to leave company after 40 years

* Board looking for replacement

June 6 Ruby Tuesday Inc said its founder and CEO, Sandy Beall, plans to leave after a 40-year stint at the casual dining chain.

Beall, who also plans to retire from the board, will continue to serve as chairman and CEO until a successor is named, the company said in a statement.

The board of directors is looking for a replacement for Beall, who opened the first Ruby Tuesday restaurant in 1972 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Ruby Tuesday shares closed at $6.89 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.