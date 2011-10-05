UPDATE 3-Ruby Tuesday forecasts Q2 loss; shares fall

* Shares down 9 pct
* Sees Q2 loss of $0.04-$0.08 vs est EPS of $0.05
* Sees FY EPS $0.60-$0.75 vs est $0.75
* Expects FY same-restaurant sales flat to down 2 pct
Oct 5 Ruby Tuesday Inc forecast a
second-quarter loss on lower same-restaurant sales, higher
advertising costs and increased interest expenses.
The company's stock, which already lost more than half its
value since January, was down 9 percent at $6.48 in extended
trading on Wednesday.
The casual dining chain has been trying to move away from a
traditional 'bar and grill' set-up to a more upscale concept.
This transition might be expensive for the chain and it sees
these cost pressures continuing in the near future.
Chief Executive Sandy Beall said the company is in an
aggressive "promotional environment" and expects it to continue
given the soft economy and low consumer confidence.
Maryville, Tennessee-based Ruby Tuesday expects a loss 4-8
cents a share in the second quarter, while analysts were
expecting a profit of 5 cents a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The mid-tier restaurant chain's first-quarter revenue missed
market estimates, hurt by slower guest traffic and closures due
to Hurricane Irene.
The company had warned of a weak first quarter when it
reported results in July, as increased competition led to higher
advertising costs.
Net income for the first quarter fell to $3.1 million from
$12.4 million a year ago.
Revenue at the restaurant chain, which competes with Darden
Restaurants Inc , Brinker International's
Chilli's and DineEquity's Applebee's, rose 9.1 percent
to $330.3 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 5 cents a share
on revenue of $334 million.
(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by
Maju Samuel)