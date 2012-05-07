版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 8日 星期二 05:48 BJT

New Issue- Ruby Tuesday Sells $250 mln notes

May 7 Ruby Tuesday, Inc. on Monday sold
$250 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the sole bookrunning
manager for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: RUBY TUESDAY, INC. 	
	
AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 7.625 PCT   MATURITY    05/15/2020	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.536   FIRST PAY   11/15/2012	
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 7.875 PCT    SETTLEMENT  05/14/2012	
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD 639 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐