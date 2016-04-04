Brocade to buy Ruckus Wireless in $1.5 bln deal

MOVES-Citigroup names Campbell head of DCM for Australia/NZ
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
April 4 Network gear maker Brocade Communications Systems Inc said on Monday it would buy Ruckus Wireless Inc in a cash and stock deal worth about $1.5 billion.
Ruckus stockholders will get $6.45 in cash and 0.75 shares of Brocade common stock for each share held.
Net of Ruckus's cash on hand, the deal value is about $1.2 billion, the companies said. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's largest engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA plans to reach settlements in all 12 countries where it has admitted to paying bribes to obtain contracts, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.