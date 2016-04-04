UPDATE 2-Brocade to buy Ruckus Wireless in $1.5 bln deal

* Deal values Ruckus at $14.43/shr
By Abhirup Roy
April 4 Network gear maker Brocade
Communications Systems Inc said it would buy Ruckus
Wireless Inc in a $1.5 billion deal, aiming to tap into
the growing demand for Wi-Fi access over large areas such as
offices and stadiums.
Ruckus, which counts the Marriott group and the Angel
baseball stadium in Los Angeles among its customers, makes
controllers and access points that help businesses offer
high-speed Internet to their customers.
Based on Friday closing prices, the deal values Ruckus at
$14.43 per share, a premium of 44 percent.
Ruckus shares were trading at $13 in morning trading on
Monday, while Brocade dropped 15 percent to $9.04.
Net of Ruckus's cash on hand, the deal value is about $1.2
billion, the companies said.
Macquarie Research analyst Rajesh Ghai said the deal made
sense as the companies offered complimentary products and would
provide Brocade with "some more ammunition" to expand into the
services industry.
Ghai added it was unlikely that a second bidder would
emerge.
Ruckus stockholders will get $6.45 in cash and 0.75 share of
Brocade common stock for each share held. The cash portion of
the deal will be funded with cash on hand and a new loan, the
companies said.
"The reaction of Brocade's stock and their decision to offer
a high mix of stock in this transaction despite clearly having
enough cash for the deal, opens up the door for a competitive
bidder," BTIG wrote in a note to clients.
San Jose-based Brocade also raised its share buyback program
by $800 million, taking the total remaining under the existing
program to about $1.7 billion.
The company said it expected the deal to add to its adjusted
earnings by its first quarter of fiscal 2017.
Chief Executive Selina Lo will continue to lead the Ruckus
business, reporting to Brocade Chief Executive Lloyd Carney.
Evercore was Brocade's financial adviser and Paul Hastings
LLP was legal counsel. Morgan Stanley was financial adviser for
Ruckus and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP provided legal advice.
Up to Friday's close, Brocade shares had fallen 9.5 percent
in the past 12 months, while Ruckus shares had dropped about 22
percent.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru, additional reporting by
Narottam Medhora; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi and Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)