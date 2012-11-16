CORRECTED-Ruckus Wireless prices IPO at high end of range-market source

METALS-Copper steady as attention shifts to Trump speech
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
(Corrects description of Sequoia Capital to venture capital firm in para 2)
Nov 15 WiFi products maker Ruckus Wireless Inc priced its initial public offering at $15 per share, the high end of its expected price range, a market source told Reuters.
The company, which is backed by Google Inc's Motorola Mobility LLC and venture capital firm Sequoia Capital, raised $126 million by selling 8.4 million shares.
Ruckus offered 7 million shares while selling shareholders, including Telus Corp, offered 1.4 million shares.
The Sunnyvale, California-based company, which makes wireless LAN products for both indoor and outdoor use, competes with Meru Networks Inc and Aruba Networks Inc.
The company's customers include Time Warner Cable Inc , Towerstream Corp, Tikona Digital Networks and Bright House Networks.
Goldman Sachs & Co and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters to the offering.
The company's shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday under the ticker symbol "RKUS". (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh and Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Tuesday morning after U.S. stocks rose and the dollar gained on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will speak about infrastructure spending in an address to Congress later in the day.
SYDNEY, Feb 28 London copper was steady on Tuesday as investors looked towards a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for more clarity on his economic policy, while persistent concerns over supply from large mines in Chile and Indonesia continued to buoy prices.