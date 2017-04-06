Rue21 prepares to file for bankruptcy as early as this month -sources

| April 6
April 6 Rue21 Inc is preparing to file for
bankruptcy as early as this month, according to people familiar
with the matter, as the U.S. teen fashion retailer faces a big
debt pile and declining foot traffic.
The chain, which sells budget-priced clothing and
accessories at about 1,100 stores in malls, strip centers and
outlet centers across the United States, is struggling to repay
a debt load of nearly $1 billion.
Much of that debt stems from a $1.1 billion leveraged buyout
by private equity firm Apax Partners LLP in 2013.
Rue21 has engaged real estate advisers to help it negotiate
with landlords, and an operational restructuring adviser for
assistance in preparing for bankruptcy, the people said this
week. The company is already working with restructuring bankers
from firm Rothschild & Co, they added.
The sources requested anonymity because they are not
authorized to discuss the matter with the media.
Rothschild and Apax declined to comment.
Facing default on some of its debt, Rue21 reached
forbearance agreements with lenders that extend through late
April, the Warrendale, Pennsylvania-based company said in a
statement on Thursday.
Asked to comment on its bankruptcy plans, company
spokesperson Todd Fogarty said in an email: "Rue21 has been
working to improve its operations and enhance its liquidity
position and has been actively engaged with its lenders and
bondholders to explore the best path forward."
Bloomberg News first reported Rue21's bankruptcy plans on
Thursday.
Rue21 would be the latest in a string of retailers seeking
bankruptcy protection as shoppers shift their spending online.
This week, Payless ShoeSource, a retailer of discount shoes,
filed for bankruptcy with a plan to immediately close 400 of its
over 4,000 stores worldwide.
High-end department store chain Neiman Marcus Group LLC
hired investment bank Lazard Ltd to explore ways to
slash its $4.9 billion in debt, Reuters reported.
Like Rue21, Payless and Neiman Marcus have been hurt by
debtloads created in private equity buyouts, preventing them
from being nimble and adjusting to the changing retail
environment.
Rue21 has also been hit by competitors like Zara, Forever 21
and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AM which offer similarly
priced apparel.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)