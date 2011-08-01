Rue La La expands Rue Local business

* Local offers launching in San Francisco, Chicago, Miami
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 1 Rue La La, an online
flash-sales company partly owned by eBay Inc (EBAY.O), is
expanding its local offers business, stepping up competition
with Groupon and LivingSocial.
Rue Local will offer one deal a day on local products,
services and events in San Francisco, Chicago and Miami. That
adds to current locations in New York City, Los Angeles and
Washington DC, Boston, Philadelphia and Seattle.
Rue San Francisco is set to launch on Wednesday. Rue Miami
will start Aug. 9 and Rue Chicago later this month.
Rue La La started as a fashion flash-sales website,
offering discounts on women's apparel for very short periods.
It has added men's clothing, home goods and other products
since then.
With Rue Local, the company is trying to offer its members
more products and services in a similar way to daily deal
leaders Groupon and LivingSocial, part owned by Amazon.com
(AMZN.O). Flash-sale company Gilt Groupe, which initially
focused on high-end fashion, has expanded in the daily deal
area too, with Gilt City.
"We're trying to cover everything for members, to be an
editor for people's lives," Mark McWeeny, president of Rue
Local, said in a recent interview with Reuters.
Rue La La has over four million members and almost two
million of those have signed up for Rue Local offers.
Rue La La was owned by GSI Commerce, an e-commerce company
that was acquired by eBay this year. After the deal, eBay said
it would sell 70 percent of Rue La La to a new, private holding
company run by GSI chief executive Michael Rubin.
