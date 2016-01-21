Rugby-Cooper signs on for Sevens, seeks Rio2016 spot

UPDATE 2-China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
MELBOURNE Jan 21 Wallaby flyhalf Quade Cooper has signed up to Australia's Rugby Sevens programme, and is seeking a spot on their Rio 2016 Olympic squad.
The 27-year-old will be released by his French club side Toulon for the Sydney, Paris and London legs of the 2015-16 HSBC Sevens World Series, and will then link up with the squad in Sydney ahead of the Olympics, Australian Rugby said on Thursday.
"As a rugby player growing up you never think you'll have the chance to play at an Olympics so I'll be doing everything I can to make the squad," Cooper said. "The Olympics is a real opportunity to grow the game of Rugby in Australia and it would be a privilege to play my part in that."
Capped 58 times, Cooper was part of the Wallabies squad that finished runners-up at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.
Rugby Sevens makes its Olympic debut at the Aug.5-21 Games. The last time rugby featured at an Olympics was in the 1924 Games in Paris, where the United States beat France for gold. (Writing by Ossian Shine in London,; editing by Justin Palmer)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympics after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said on Thursday