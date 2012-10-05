FACTBOX-Rugby-International Rugby Board women's seven series

WELLINGTON Oct 5 The international Rugby Board announced the first world sevens series for women as it builds towards the sport's inclusion in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janiero.

FORMAT

The series mirrors the men's series, with 20 ranked teams participating in the competition.

Each of the four tournaments is restricted to 12 teams.

Six core teams, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, England, Netherlands and the United States, will play all four of the tournaments.

The remaining six teams at each tournament will be invited according to regional rankings.

TOURNAMENTS

2012 Nov. 30-Dec. 1 Dubai, United Arab Emirates

2013 Feb. 1-2 Houston, United States March 30-31 Guangzhou, China May 17-18 Amsterdam, The Netherlands

