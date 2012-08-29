Rugby-Try machine Gollings spearheads Sri Lanka's drive

SINGAPORE Aug 29 Rugby Sevens' record
points-scorer Ben Gollings has been signed up to coach Sri Lanka
for the next two months as the south Asian country bids to reach
next year's world cup.
The former England skipper, who amassed 2,652 points from 70
tournaments, is tasked with leading the Sri Lankans through four
competitions, culminating in a world cup qualifier in Singapore
where 16 teams will vie for three Asian positions at the 2013
showpiece in Moscow.
"I'm here for two months; I'm here till the beginning of
November, and this stage I will be handling 7's rugby. We've had
discussions about other things but we have decided the two
months are best for now," Gollings told Sri Lanka's
ThePapare.com.
Sevens rugby is receiving much more attention given that it
will feature at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and its Olympic
inclusion is encouraging national sports bodies and federations
to pump more investment into performance.
First up for Gollings is this weekend's Borneo Sevens in
Kota Kinabalu, followed by the Shanghai Sevens, the Mumbai
Sevens and then the Singapore World Cup qualifier.
"It's going to be interesting, I know little bits about the
opposition but I don't know a lot but obviously, underdogs
against the likes of Hong Kong and Japan," the 32-year-old said
in Colombo.
"We want to add extra to everything they (players) have
already got, so it's not just improving one thing, but improving
each player as a collective. Improving the players, improve the
team and so far that's been happening.
"I think the confidence levels are good, the boys are
listening - which is good - and learning fast. In only three
training sessions that we have had together there has been a
vast amount of improvement.
"I think there is a lot of potential; the boys have got some
great skills, I think it's just a matter of trying to help them
with those skills and understand what they are trying to do on
the field and give them some form of a game plan and work a bit
on their fitness. But it's going great so far."
(Writing by Ossian Shine; Editing by Peter Rutherford)