Rugby-Moala gets chance to solve All Blacks' midfield minefield

June 23 Steve Hansen named George Moala in the midfield to start Saturday's third test against Wales in Dunedin as the trickiest piece of the All Blacks jigsaw puzzle continued to provide the coach with some head-scratching moments.

Moala, a one-test All Black on the wing against Samoa last year, will partner Ryan Crotty in the centres for the clash against Warren Gatland's side at Otago Regional Stadium.

The 25-year-old was not even in the original squad for the series, instead being named as injury cover for Charlie Ngatai who was suffering from concussion symptoms.

Malakai Fekitoa's head and leg injuries, sustained in the 36-22 second test victory in Wellington, further complicated the selection for the third game.

"We don't have too many options because Mala's injured," Hansen told reporters in Dunedin on Thursday. "We could have put him out there if it was a life or death situation but it's not."

Hansen had recognised 2016 to be the year when he would have to rebuild his midfield after Ma'a Nonu and Conrad Smith took up club contracts in France following the World Cup.

Hansen said it was a matter of giving Moala an opportunity to prove himself after Seta Tamanivalu came off the bench in the first two tests.

"We need to find out about some of these guys," he said, referring to the fact that Sonny Bill Williams will return to the side following his sevens stint at the Rio Olympics.

Promoted to the team's leadership group this season, Williams is likely to be Hansen's first pick in the midfield for the Rugby Championship and the coach was keen to develop other players alongside the dual international.

Moala had impressed him with his commitment while training with the All Blacks this month and the fact that he had former All Blacks captain and centre Tana Umaga coaching him at the Auckland Blues had been beneficial, Hansen said.

"While he's been with us he's worked incredibly hard and we just feel that deserves a reward," Hansen said.

"He is not a true-blue wing," he added of Moala's initial selection for the All Blacks in the number 14 jersey last year.

"He hasn't got enough pace for that (and) it's taken Tana a wee while to get him to relax and play (in the centres) with confidence.

"The latter part of Super Rugby he started to do that and we started to see the George of old, he's a strong ball carrier and he's punishing on defence." (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)