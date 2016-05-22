UPDATE 1-RUGBY-Scotland clinch World Sevens Cup with late Fife tries

(Adds quotes and background)

LONDON May 22 Scotland's Dougie Fife scored two tries in the final two minutes as they snatched a thrilling 27-26 victory over South Africa to claim their first World Rugby Sevens Series Cup at Twickenham on Sunday.

With the clock ticking down, the Scots looked beaten as they trailed 21-10 and then 26-15 with 30 seconds left.

James Fleming started the revival and, after Rosko Specman appeared to secure a Boks' victory, two moments of last-gasp magic from player of the final Fife won Scotland the title in their first appearance in a final. Their previous best position in a World Series event was fourth.

"We were a long way behind in the final but the boys stuck on task and we managed to get over the line at the end," said Scotland captain Scott Wight. "It took a massive amount of effort and I'm honoured to say I'm captain of this side."

Fife, who has won six Test caps for Scotland, said: "It is just an unbelievable feeling. This team have come a long way and we believe we can beat anyone on our day. I think we surprised a few people today."

Fiji came fourth after losing 26-19 to the United States in the third-place playoff but go into August's Rio Olympics as World Series champions -- and top seeds -- having secured enough points on Saturday. It was their second straight world title.

South Africa and New Zealand finished second and third in the standings behind Fiji to claim a top-three Olympic seeding.

Hosts England, who topped their pool on Saturday, had a disappointing day, losing 17-0 to Scotland in the Cup quarter-finals and 35-10 to New Zealand in the Plate semi-finals.

"We're devastated, playing on our home turf and the quality we had in our side. Against Scotland, we just didn't get in the game," said England's Phil Burgess.

New Zealand beat Argentina 29-14 in the Plate final, while Wales won the Bowl final with a 24-19 victory over Australia. Kenya beat Russia 31-7 to claim the Shield final.