RPT-FEATURE-Rugby-From tries to trades: English rugby retains close banking links

(Repeats to additional customers, no changes to text)
By John Geddie
LONDON, Sept 11 A bank of 40 lights flash on the
console in front of Will Greenwood, identifying calls coming in
from clients frantically trying to trade on a surprise interest
rate cut from the German central bank.
Greenwood has seconds to answer the phone, pick out his
colleague among the swirl of multi-coloured blazers in the
trading pit and signal down the order using only hand gestures.
The year is 1995. Greenwood will go on to play rugby more
than 50 times for England and help his country win the World
Cup. But the pressure he faced as a booth broker for Midland
Bank at London's futures exchange Liffe tops it all.
"I've often told my mates in the England dressing room that
a World Cup final or a grand slam decider was a walk in the park
compared to a sudden fluctuation in interest rates on the Liffe
floor because that was all about survival," says Greenwood.
Two decades later, Dan Luger -- one of England's most
prolific try-scorers and another member of the 2003 Cup-winning
squad -- is analysing the headlines, charts and numbers that
flit across his multiple computer screens.
With his quick feet and blistering pace, Luger never had a
problem catching the eye of rugby selectors. Now he is hoping
his latest recommendation on Italian bank shares will set him
apart from the other brokers vying for business in the highly
competitive world of European financial markets.
"The broking world is very much eat what you kill," says
Luger, an equity sales broker for Tavira Securities in Monaco.
"It was hard being a junior again at the age of 35 and
trying to make yourself stand out."
CONNECTIONS
Greenwood and Luger are two of the most high-profile names
in English rugby to have had alternative careers in banking, but
this is a link that spans the amateur and professional era of
the sport.
With its roots in fee-paying boarding schools and top
universities, rugby has always been perceived as a game for the
political and business elite that run the country.
A common saying in Britain, which is loosely attributed to
war-time prime minister Winston Churchill, is that "rugby is a
hooligan's game played by gentleman".
Rugby clubs such Harlequins, based near the national team's
home ground of Twickenham in south-west London, attracted young
graduates with the promise of jobs in City during the financial
boom of the late 1980s and early 1990s.
And when rugby turned professional in 1995, players such as
Greenwood had a tough choice to make.
"At the time it was a huge decision. I was a nobody in the
rugby world who was going to work and trade in the City having
studied economics and been someone who loved his numbers," said
Greenwood.
"I'd never seen rugby as a career -- it was something I did
on a Tuesday and Thursday after work, and it gave my life a bit
of structure."
In the end Greenwood decided to go for it, and his tactical
brain and rich understanding of the game set him up for a
glittering playing career and then another in TV punditry and
journalism.
BUSINESS COMMUNITY
Luger also enjoyed a long career, boasting an exceptional
scoring ratio for England of 24 tries in 38 appearances. But on
retirement, despite offers to stay in the sport, he opted to
make use of his background in economics and banking to move into
the world of finance.
Both agree that the relatively modest pay compared to sports
such as football, and the greater potential for career-ending
injuries, mean athletes have to be constantly thinking about
life after rugby.
"It's a business community in terms of the people who
sponsor and watch it, they come from that kind of background, so
they are the kind of the people you are meeting which helps,"
says Luger.
"Probably in hindsight, I met some of the biggest hedge
funds and banks in the world while I was playing rugby and could
have made some pretty good contacts for broking."
Unlike many of Luger's generation, the challenge facing the
current crop of players is that few have the chance to acquire
further education before they begin their rugby careers.
England's current flyhalf, George Ford, was 16 when he made his
professional debut for Leicester in 2009 and most professionals
now pass through the clubs' academy system.
But Steve White-Cooper, a former Harlequins player and
founder of recruitment firm add-victor that specialises in
placing ex-sportsmen in financial services jobs, says that
business leaders remain on the lookout for rugby stars.
"They recognise that sport and business works neatly
together and there are lot of transferable skills like
communication, leadership, and teamwork," he said.
"Players have got to utilise doors that can open, and use
them as a stepping stone into life after rugby."
(Editing by Mitch Phillips)