Rugby-World chief Lapasset standing down to focus on Olympics

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
LONDON, March 2 Bernard Lapasset will not seek re-election as chairman of World Rugby in May so that he can focus his attention on spearheading Paris' bid for the 2024 Olympics, he said in a statement on Wednesday.
Lapasset, first elected to head the governing body in 2007, informed colleagues at a World Rugby executive committee meeting in Dublin of his decision to stand down.
"I feel this is the right time for me to complete my current term and pass on the ball to one of my superb colleagues," the 68-year-old said.
"Rugby has never been healthier and I am so proud of what we have achieved in growing the game around the globe."
Lapasset was head of the organising committee for the 2007 World Cup in France before being elected for his first term as chairman of what was then known as the International Rugby Board.
He was re-elected in 2011 and is credited with overseeing record participation in the sport and commercial growth during his two terms in office.
Lapasset is co-chairman of the committee behind Paris' latest bid to host the Olympics. Budapest, Los Angeles and Rome are also in the running.
The decision on the 2024 hosts will be made in September 2017.
"We are now entering into the heart of the campaign and nothing would give me greater pleasure than bringing the Games back to Paris for a real centenary celebration of Olympism in 2024," Lapasset added. (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday