INTERVIEW-Olympics-NZ begin long road to sevens gold at Rio

By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON Feb 28 The names Collins and
Umaga are revered in New Zealand rugby, especially so at
Wellington Regional Stadium where the duo were stalwarts for the
Super Rugby Hurricanes, local provincial side and the All
Blacks.
Earlier this month, two of their less famous relatives took
the first step to what New Zealand hopes will be an Olympic gold
medal in women's sevens at the 2016 Rio Games.
Brenda Collins, the younger sister of former loose forward
Jerry, and Soraya Umaga-Jenson, the niece of former All Blacks
captain Tana, were two of the 20 players selected to play in the
first women's match held at the International Rugby Board's
(IRB) Wellington sevens tournament.
The exhibition game, won 15-0 by Collins and Umaga-Jenson's
Wahine Kaha team, was the culmination of the first open
selection camp organised by the New Zealand Rugby Union, as they
sought to expand the player base ahead of the Rio Games.
"This is the first stage really," Sean Horan, the first
fulltime women's sevens coach employed by the NZRU told Reuters
in the players' tunnel after the game. "We have a recruitment
drive then international competition then it's all about going
for gold in 2016."
While New Zealand's Black Ferns are the women's World Cup
champions, Horan said the purpose of the camp and the exhibition
match was to try to discover a new talent pool.
The Wellington selection camp, the first of 14 that will be
held throughout the country, attracted 60 women. Some, like
Collins were rugby players. Others like 16-year-old Sinead
Namana had none.
Others like Renee Leota played for New Zealand's women's
soccer team at the Beijing Olympics.
"You look at sevens, it's still rugby and its about the
fundamentals, but you're looking for someone who is quick, can
get into space and have the skill levels but also who have the
character to push themselves," Horan said.
"GIVE IT A BASH"
"I think the standard of the camp was surprising... and it
was good to see the girls and the young athletes coming through.
"We also tend to forget that New Zealand is a rugby nation.
A lot of these young female athletes, they play rugby and have
for quite a while.
"Those who don't have got a family member who does."
Family members like 48-test All Blacks flanker Jerry
Collins, though Brenda Collins said she had turned up to the
camp just to "give it a bash".
"It was quite good," the secondary school physical
education teacher said of the training camp.
"It was good to get that experience, particularly from a
female perspective.
"And it was awesome playing here," she added of the match
that was included as part of the first day of the sevens
tournament in Wellington.
Collins, who plays fullback for local club Northern United
and had spent two years with the Wellington women's team, said
she really only played rugby for fun and her older brother "was
the serious player".
At 29, she was also unsure if she would still be in the
frame for Rio.
"Hmmm. Possibly. I'll see. Maybe I'm a bit too old for it,"
she said with a smile. "(But) who knows what may come of it?"
Horan, who has a contract until the 2013 Rugby World Cup
Sevens in Russia, will work intensely with New Zealand men's
coach Gordon Tietjens over the next year as the women's squad is
developed at invitational international tournaments.
"We identify an elite squad then take it from there," added
Horan, who coached Bay of Plenty in New Zealand's provincial
competition for five seasons.
"It's all about identifying athletes who may be ready for
2016 and preparing them. The Olympics are just a massive
opportunity for the sport."
