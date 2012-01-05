CORRECTED-(Jan 4)-UPDATE 2-Belden sticks to RuggedCom offer despite snub

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Jan 4 U.S. cable maker Belden Inc reaffirmed its C$22 a share offer for RuggedCom Inc, after the Canadian rival recommended its shareholders reject the hostile bid.
Belden also said it plans to move Canadian regulators to block the poison pill that RuggedCom had adopted last week to thwart Belden's bid.
"The recommendation contains no information of substance that was not already taken into account in formulating our original valuation and offer price," Belden chief executive John Stroup said in a statement.
On Wednesday morning, RuggedCom said it was evaluating alternatives to Belden's all-cash offer and had entered into non-disclosure agreements with third parties inclined to strike deals with the company.
Belden made its first bid on Dec. 19, following which RuggedCom set up a special committee to review the offer and later adopted a shareholder rights plan.
Shares of RuggedCom were trading at $24.75 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock has risen nearly 82 percent since the Belden bid. Belden's stock were down 23 cents at $35.04 on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.