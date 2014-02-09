KKR-backed Rundong Auto to raise up to $300 mln in Hong Kong listing- IFR

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
HONG KONG Feb 9 China's Rundong Automobile Group, backed by private equity firm KKR & Co LP, plans to raise up to $300 million through a Hong Kong listing in the first half of 2014, IFR said.
The car dealership company in eastern China joins a number of mainland peers targeting Hong Kong listings to fund expansion after a pick-up in China's automobile demand in 2013.
KKR invested an undisclosed amount in Rundong Auto in 2010. The Jiangsu Province-based company operates more than 50 dealerships, featuring brands like BMW and Land Rover, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication said.
Rundong Auto is the third car dealer looking at a Hong Kong float this year. China Grand Automotive Services, the country's largest car dealer in terms of sales, plans to raise up to $1 billion in Hong Kong in the first half of the year.
Shaanxi-based Sunfonda Group, a dealership of Audi cars, also plans to raise about $100 million in a Hong Kong IPO in the first quarter.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley are arranging the share sale of Rundong Auto.
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.