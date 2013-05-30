YOUR MONEY-Cutting the costs of running, tips for road warriors

By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK May 30 When Theresa Tufaro started
running back in her college days, she thought she was taking up
one of the cheapest hobbies ever.
"In theory all you need is some workout clothes and a pair
of sneakers," says the 32-year-old, who works as a marketing
manager for publisher Scholastic in New York City. "I
didn't quite realize what I was getting into."
That is because Tufaro soon found out she was fast, running
a sizzling 3:20 in the Boston Marathon one year. And when she
started getting serious about the sport, more costs started
piling up.
Now, in a given year, Tufaro might spend $100 every few
months for new running shoes; $100 for the occasional 10-week
speed-training class; $200 on technical clothing; and another
$300 on race entry costs. Add it all up, and her beloved sport
can be a pricey passion - as more and more aficionados are
finding out.
"They used to call marathoners 'The One Percent Club,'"
Tufaro laughs. "Now maybe a third of all my friends have run a
marathon. It is growing every year, and people are getting super
competitive about it."
That bears out what the organization Running USA is calling
a 'Second Running Boom', which started in the mid-1990s (the
first was in the 1970s and early '80s). According to the
National Sporting Goods Association, 9.17 million Americans are
now "frequent" runners, hitting the trails more than 110 days a
year. That is up almost 25 percent in a single year.
Not only are people running for fun; they are in it to win
it. Running USA reports 13.9 million Americans finished road
races in 2011, a whopping 170 percent increase over 20 years
ago.
More runners are buying more stuff. "It's not just about
having a proper set of shoes anymore," says Matt Forsman, a
running coach and race producer in San Francisco. "There are
tons of gear options these days, everything from GPS watches to
heart-rate monitors to technical shirts and more."
In fact, Forsman estimates a serious runner could spend $400
a year on gear, almost $500 on training programs, $300 or more
on race fees, and $100 every few weeks for massages, which he
likens to getting an oil change for your car. And heaven forbid
you ever get injured, which could cost you hundreds of dollars a
week for six to 10 weeks of physical therapy.
You don't have to tell champions like Scott Jurek. While
most of us are padding around the local park or maybe entering a
5K race here and there, Jurek is winning famous races like the
Western States (100 miles) or the Badwater Ultramarathon in
Death Valley (135 miles). And he, too, has noticed costs are
going up and up.
"Races definitely seem to be getting more popular and more
expensive," says Jurek, also an author who wrote the book Eat
and Run. "We all have a desire to test our endurance, and we
were meant to run long distances. Running used to be seen as
kind of a weird endeavor - but not anymore."
So how can you pursue that passion, and safeguard your
health, while trimming costs at the same time? A few tips from
the road warriors:
Go small. The bigger marathons, like New York or Boston, can
now come with registration fees of $200 or more - not to mention
the potential travel and hotel costs involved. Instead, look to
regular group runs put on by your local club or specialty store.
"The biggest costs usually involve huge events that are on your
bucket list, which are all getting pricier," says Jurek. "But
odds are there are plenty of smaller races happening close to
you, that won't cost much at all."
Buy used gear - judiciously. Shave some costs by checking
out chains that sell pre-owned gear or gadgets, like Play It
Again Sports. "The good thing about synthetic running apparel is
that it lasts forever," says Forsman.
One critical exception: shoes, which take such a beating
that you really should not scrimp. "You need to find a pair that
is the perfect fit for you, so that is one area where you don't
want to compromise," Forsman says.
Make use of smartphone apps. Yes, the latest gadgets like
GPS watches are extremely cool and flashy. But they can also
cost $150 to $400. Instead, look to popular free phone apps like
MapMyRun or Runkeeper, says Forsman. They will accomplish the
same goals of monitoring your distance and pace.
Run for charity. Plenty of charitable organizations might be
able to secure your race entries, help with travel and lodging
costs, and even provide you with a professional training program
to get you ready for the big day.
The flip side of the deal? You have to raise money for them.
Some of the biggest such operations nationwide include the
Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, the American Cancer Society, and
Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
There is no question that if you get serious about running,
the costs can be forbidding. But for hard core runners like
Scott Jurek, the transformative part of the sport is well worth
it.
"You come out on the other side a different person," says
Jurek, whose mind-bending accomplishments include winning the
Western States ultra marathon a record seven consecutive times.