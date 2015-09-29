Delaware court considers 'sea change' on banker liability in M&A

| WILMINGTON, Del, Sept 29
WILMINGTON, Del, Sept 29 The Delaware Supreme
Court will hear arguments on Wednesday in an appeal that if
upheld could make it easier for shareholders to sue investment
bankers when a board mishandles the sale of a company.
If shareholders prevail in the appeal, which stems from the
sale of the Rural/Metro ambulance company, a financial trade
group warned it would create "unprecedented" uncertainty in the
merger market by changing the rules for investment banks.
At issue is a 2014 ruling that found RBC Capital Markets
liable for its role in advising the Rural/Metro board, which
accepted a buyout in 2011 that was found to be underpriced. RBC,
an affiliate of the Royal Bank of Canada, was ordered to
pay $76 million to Rural/Metro shareholders in one of the
biggest judgments ever from the Court of Chancery, a key venue
for shareholder lawsuits.
"If upheld, there is significantly greater risk for
investment banks to be held liable in M&A deals," said Andrew
Tuch, a professor at the Washington University Law School.
In an amicus brief arguing for a reversal, the Securities
Industry and Financial Markets Association called the case a
"sea change."
SIFMA said the ruling expanded liability for a company's
sale from directors to include the company's financial advisor,
something investment bankers never bargained for. As a result,
the ruling "injects an unprecedented level of uncertainty into
the M&A marketplace," the SIFMA brief said.
The case stems from the all-cash acquisition of Scottsdale,
Arizona-based Rural/Metro Corp by an affiliate of private equity
firm Warburg Pincus for $17.25 a share, for a total of $438
million. A shareholder class action was filed in 2011 in the
Court of Chancery and was pursued by the Robbins Geller Rudman &
Dowd and Friedlander & Gorris law firms.
The Court of Chancery judge, Travis Laster, found last year
after a four-day trial that RBC manipulated its valuation of
Rural/Metro downward to convince the board to accept the Warburg
offer. The board never knew that RBC was simultaneously trying
to convince Warburg to use the bank to finance the bid,
according to Laster.
Laster faulted the Rural/Metro board for not properly
overseeing RBC, but he also went a step further and found RBC
partly to blame for the board's shortcomings. Laster labeled RBC
a "gatekeeper," which the judge said could be prodded to do its
best work if it is exposed to potential lawsuits.
MORE RISK FOR BANKS
However RBC argued in its appellate briefs that there is no
basis in Delaware law for transforming an advisor into a
gatekeeper. The bank warned that if the Rural/Metro ruling was
upheld, it would discourage investment banks from acting as
advisors because they would not want to risk getting sued.
Legal experts said the case has heightened expectations that
directors will focus on potential conflicts of the bankers that
are advising them.
"What Delaware courts are doing is reshaping the deal
process," said Tuch, the professor at the Washington University
Law School. "There is strong incentive now for boards to push
back on investment banks."
Jay Brown, a professor at the University of Denver's Sturm
College of Law, said financial advisors do not have to worry if
the board they are advising runs a proper sale.
And even if there is a problem with the sale, Brown noted
that Laster set a high bar requiring shareholders to prove an
advisor had an "improper motive."
"Shareholders are not likely to be able to meet this
standard very often," Brown said.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Noeleen Walder and Frances Kerry)