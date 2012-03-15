RUSAL to pick chairman under oligarch crossfire

* Independent director to replace Vekselberg
* Vekselberg quit, citing "deep crisis", may sue
* Deripaska to secure control over board
By Megan Davies and Polina Devitt
MOSCOW, March 16 RUSAL Plc, the
world's largest aluminium company, is expected to pick a new
chairman on Friday to steady a ship still rocking from the
parting shot fired by Viktor Vekselberg, who said it was in
"deep crisis".
Vekselberg quit as chairman on Tuesday, blaming management
for overburdening the Russian company with debt.
RUSAL, whose chief executive and main owner is rival Russian
oligarch Oleg Deripaska, said Vekselberg had jumped before he
was pushed for not attending board meetings.
Deripaska, who owns 47.4 percent of RUSAL but enjoys
effective control, should be able to secure the election of his
preferred candidate from a slate of independent directors.
That is, however, unlikely to shore up the confidence of
investors after this week's broadside by Vekselberg, who
together with partner Len Blavatnkik owns 15.8 percent.
Vekselberg plans unspecified legal action, his spokesman said.
The company's market capitalisation has nearly halved since
it floated in Hong Kong in early 2010, and its equity value
barely exceeds its $11 billion debt burden.
RUSAL might delay any formal announcement until Monday, when
the company publishes its 2011 results.
TURNAROUND CHALLENGE
Whoever wins the job will face a struggle to help RUSAL
recover after aluminium prices slumped last year amid signs that
growth in the Chinese export market is slowing.
Deripaska's debt-financed purchase, through RUSAL, of a
quarter stake in Arctic nickel and palladium miner Norilsk
Nickel for an estimated $14 billion four years ago
quickly turned sour when the global crisis hit.
RUSAL was forced into a debt restructuring that killed
Deripaska's dream of merging the two, but he blocked calls by
Vekselberg to sell the stake back to Norilsk for as much as $13
billion.
The Norilsk stake is now worth $9.4 billion, or four-fifths
of RUSAL's equity market value of $11.5 billion, with its core
aluminium business accounting for the rest.
The next chairman could be one of five independent
directors, who include Anatoly Tikhonov, first deputy chairman
at Russian state development bank VEB, WPP chairman and
former U.S. ambassador to Britain, Philip Lader, and Hong Kong
Mercantile Exchange chairman Barry Cheung.
Cheung said on Wednesday that the chairman should be
"someone strong" with independence, especially as the current
chief executive is the largest shareholder. This, he said, would
improve RUSAL's corporate governance.
"The company is not in deep crisis. Its operations are
normal, but it faces challenges because of falling aluminium
prices," Cheung said in Hong Kong. "However, the debt level is
much lower than when it was listed."
Cheung declined to say whether he wanted to be chairman. A
spokeswoman for VEB said Tikhonov had not received any official
proposal to chair the RUSAL board.
Russia's Kommersant daily reported earlier this week that
Max Goldman, an executive of Vekselberg's Renova Group
investment arm and a lawyer who used to work for RUSAL, would
take Vekselberg's board seat.
RUSAL's shares fell 3 percent in Hong Kong to HK$5.68 on
Thursday, after falling 4 percent on Wednesday, a long way short
of its HK$10.80 IPO price.