版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 16日 星期五 18:53 BJT

RUSAL appoints Barry Cheung as new chairman - source

MOSCOW March 16 The board of RUSAL Plc , the world's largest aluminium company, has elected Barry Cheung from the Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange as its new chairman after billionaire Viktor Vekselberg quit this week, a source close to a shareholder said on Friday.

Barry Cheung Chun-Yuen, who joined RUSAL's board as an independent director in 2010, chairs the Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐