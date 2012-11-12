RUSAL says Q3 recurring net loss $76 mln, lags forecasts

HONG KONG Nov 12 Russia's United Company RUSAL Plc, the world's top aluminium producer, posted its biggest quarterly net recurring loss since its 2010 listing as product prices extended their decline due to a global oversupply of the lightweight metal.

RUSAL , which competes with U.S. aluminium maker Alcoa Inc, reported on Monday a recurring net loss of $76 million in the three months ended September. That lagged the average forecast for a $35 million loss in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

The figure compared with a recurring net profit of $620 million a year earlier.

Recurring net profit is defined as adjusted net profit plus the company's net effective share in the results of Russian miner Norilsk Nickel.

It made a net loss of $118 million for the three-month period against $432 million profit a year ago. It reported an adjusted net loss was $248 million versus a profit of $351 million a year earlier.