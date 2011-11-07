Russia RUSAL registers metal with Shanghai exchange

MOSCOW Nov 7 Russia's UC RUSAL , the world's biggest aluminium producer, said it had registered two brands of its metal with the Shanghai Futures Exchange to increase sales in China, the world's largest consumer of the metal.

"Growing urbanisation and industrial development will continue to drive China's dominant role in global aluminium consumption and RUSAL... is ready to meet this demand," Vladislav Solovyov, RUSAL's first deputy CEO, said in a statement on Monday.

RUSAL is the second foreign aluminium producer to register with the exchange after U.S. aluminium major Alcoa . China consumes about 40 percent of the world's aluminium output. (Reporting By Aleksandras Budrys; Editing by Anthony Barker)