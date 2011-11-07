Russia RUSAL registers metal with Shanghai exchange

MOSCOW Nov 7 Russia's UC RUSAL , the
world's biggest aluminium producer, said it had registered two
brands of its metal with the Shanghai Futures Exchange to
increase sales in China, the world's largest consumer of the
metal.
"Growing urbanisation and industrial development will
continue to drive China's dominant role in global aluminium
consumption and RUSAL... is ready to meet this demand,"
Vladislav Solovyov, RUSAL's first deputy CEO, said in a
statement on Monday.
RUSAL is the second foreign aluminium producer to register
with the exchange after U.S. aluminium major Alcoa . China
consumes about 40 percent of the world's aluminium output.
(Reporting By Aleksandras Budrys; Editing by Anthony Barker)