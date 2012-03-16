版本:
RUSAL confirms Cheung appointed as board chairman

MOSCOW, March 16 The world's largest aluminium producer UC RUSAL confirmed on Friday that it had appointed Barry Cheung as its new chairman after billionaire Viktor Vekselberg quit earlier this week.

Barry Cheung Chun-Yuen, who joined RUSAL's board as an independent director in 2010, chairs the Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange.

