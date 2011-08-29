UPDATE 2-RUSAL Q2 net down, sees prices, demand firmer in H2

* Q2 net profit $339 mln vs $470 mln forecast

* Q2 adjusted net $243 mln, down 31 pct

* Sees aluminium demand, prices continuing to rise

* HK shares rise as much as 4.5 pct after results (Adds fund manager comment, updates share price)

By Alison Leung

HONG KONG, Aug 29 Russia's United Company RUSAL Plc , the world's top aluminium producer, on Monday reported a sharper-than-expected 70 percent drop in net profit in the second quarter on non-cash items and as cost inflation offset higher prices and output.

However, its shares in Hong Kong rose 3.5 percent after the results, which had largely been reflected in the stock's weak performance this year, with investors betting on aluminium's long-term growth story linked to demand from China.

RUSAL , which competes with U.S. aluminium maker Alcoa Inc , said it expects demand for aluminium to continue to strengthen because consumers are using more and the company has been able to raise its prices to pass along higher costs of raw materials, power and labour.

The company forecast London Metal Exchange aluminium prices would trade between $2,500-$2,600 per tonne for the rest of 2011. LME aluminium rose 0.27 percent on Friday to $2,380 per tonne.

RUSAL posted a net profit of $339 million for the three months ended June, compared with an average forecast of $470 million from eight analysts polled by Reuters

That compared with profit of $1.12 billion for the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement.

Stripping away non-cash items, such as net effects from its share in the results of Norilsk Nickel , its adjusted net profit for the three-month period was $243 million, down 31 percent on the year.

A firmer rouble, the Russian currency, has been pressuring RUSAL's margins and bottom line as its aluminium exports are typically denominated in U.S. dollars.

LONG-TERM POTENTIAL

Shares of RUSAL gave up some gains after rising as much as 4.5 percent in Hong Kong to a session high of HK$8.36 against a 1.3 percent gain on the Hang Seng Index . But they have lost about 30 percent so far this year compared with a 14 percent drop in the broader market.

"Though the results was disappointing, its long-term story is still intact, people are still betting on its outlook including China growth prospects," said Alex Wong, a director at Ample Finance, which owns shares in RUSAL.

Wong said he would not adjust his portfolio for the time being due to recent encouraging signs such as the U.S. durable goods orders.

Two RUSAL partners plan to sell their shares, according to a Russian media report last week, which analysts said could pressure the company to pay dividends in the second half.

RUSAL said it was unaware of any partners selling shares.

Restrictions under debt restructuring agreements limited its ability to pay dividends and therefore none were declared in the first half of 2011, the company said in the statement.

But it will be in a position to start paying dividends to shareholders following the completion of its debt refinancing plan later this year, the company's deputy chief executive, Oleg Mukhamedshin, told reporters.

The company said on Friday it had received an offer from Norilsk to buy back 15 percent of its stock for $8.75 billion.

Analysts said last week that they expect RUSAL, which has a 25 percent stake in Norilsk, to reject the offer.

This is Norilsk's third attempt to repurchase the shares and resolve a long-running dispute between rival oligarchs Vladimir Potanin, whose Interros investment company holds about 30 percent of Norilsk, and Oleg Deripaska, who controls RUSAL. (Additional reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Matt Driskill)