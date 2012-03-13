UC RUSAL says to discuss chairman's resignation on March 16

UPDATE 1-Airbus takes new hit for A400M as core profit beats forecasts
* 2016 underlying profit 3.955 bln eur vs poll avg 3.83 bln (Adds further details on A400M, other programmes)
HONG KONG, March 13 Russian aluminium maker United Company RUSAL Plc, the world's largest aluminium maker, said on Tuesday that its board of directors will meet tot discuss the resignation of Chairman Viktor Vekselberg on March 16.
"Vekselberg had failed to perform his functions as a public company board chairman over the past 12 months," the company said in a statement.
The statement was published after media reports said Russian billionaire Vekselberg had resigned because he felt the company faced "a deep crisis" and was overburdened in debt, lawsuits and social conflicts. For company statement, please read
* 2016 underlying profit 3.955 bln eur vs poll avg 3.83 bln (Adds further details on A400M, other programmes)
OSLO, Feb 22 Oil rig firm Seadrill postponed its fourth-quarter earnings report and will restate earnings from 2015 onwards to correctly account for hedges and swaps relating to currencies and interest rates, it said on Wednesday.
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.