UPDATE 2-RUSAL picks new chairman after oligarch quits

* Cheung to launch corporate governance review
* Deripaska cements control over aluminium major
* Vekselberg quit this week, citing "deep crisis"
By Polina Devitt
MOSCOW, March 16 The board of RUSAL Plc
, the world's largest aluminium company, has elected
Barry Cheung of the Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange as its new
chairman after billionaire Viktor Vekselberg quit this week, the
company said on Friday.
RUSAL, whose chief executive and main owner is rival Russian
oligarch Oleg Deripaska, said Vekselberg - who had blamed
management for plunging the company into a "deep crisis" - had
jumped before he was pushed for not attending board meetings.
The shareholder dispute revolves around Deripaska's refusal
over the past year to sell a strategic stake in Arctic miner
Norilsk Nickel in a deal that could have cleared
RUSAL's $11 billion debt burden at a stroke.
Cheung, an independent director of Hong Kong-listed RUSAL,
will be charged with steadying a ship still rocking from
Vekselberg's parting shot. He will conduct an immediate review
of corporate governance and report back next month.
"As an immediate priority, a comprehensive review of the
company's corporate governance practices will be undertaken and
additional independent directors will be appointed," Cheung said
in a statement issued by RUSAL.
Analysts questioned how much restraint he can exert over
Deripaska, who has demonstrated a penchant for debt financing
during his decade-old drive to consolidate the Russian aluminium
industry under his control.
"They have chosen an independent director, so I think that
is positive," said a Moscow-based analyst who asked not to be
named.
"At the end of the day Deripaska controls the board and he
is always going to have a large say. But I think it is positive
- if it is true - that they have gone with an independent
director as opposed to Deripaska."
CONFIRMATION
RUSAL's announcement confirmed an earlier Reuters report
based on shareholder sources. The company is due to report 2011
results on Monday.
Barry Cheung Chun-Yuen, who joined RUSAL's board as an
independent director in 2010, chairs the Hong Kong Mercantile
Exchange. Deripaska's EN+ group bought 10 percent of the HKME in
June 2010.
Cheung told Reuters on Wednesday that the chairman should be
"someone strong" with independence, especially as the current
chief executive is the largest shareholder. This, he said, would
improve RUSAL's corporate governance.
"(RUSAL) is not in deep crisis. Its operations are normal,
but it faces challenges because of falling aluminium prices,"
Cheung said in Hong Kong earlier this week. "However, the debt
level is much lower than when it was listed."
The aluminium company is facing a battle after prices for
the light metal slumped last year amid signs that growth in the
Chinese export market is slowing.
Deripaska's debt-financed purchase, through RUSAL, of a
quarter stake in Norilsk for an estimated $14 billion four years
ago quickly turned sour when the global crisis hit.
RUSAL was forced into a debt restructuring that killed
Deripaska's dream of merging the two, but he blocked calls by
Vekselberg to sell the stake back to Norilsk for as much as $13
billion.
The Norilsk stake is now worth $9.5 billion, or four-fifths
of RUSAL's equity market value of $11.1 billion, with its core
aluminium business accounting for the rest.
RUSAL's shares closed down 0.5 percent in Hong Kong on
Friday at HK$5.65.