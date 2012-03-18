RUSAL threatens to sue in chairman row

* Rebuts Sual criticism of Cheung appointment
MOSCOW, March 18 RUSAL, the world's
No.1 aluminium producer, said comments by former chairman Viktor
Vekselberg had damaged its reputation and shareholder value, and
threatened unspecified legal action.
Hong Kong-listed RUSAL also on Sunday shrugged off criticism
of its choice of Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange chairman Barry
Cheung for the same role at the Russian company.
Russian oligarch Vekselberg quit as RUSAL chairman last week
in a row over strategy with Oleg Deripaska, the main shareholder
and another Russian billionaire, saying at the time the company
was in "deep crisis" and overburdened with debt.
Vekselberg's investment firm, Sual Partners, said on Friday
after news of Cheung's appointment, that RUSAL had failed to
conduct a thorough candidate search and should be chaired by a
Russian citizen as most of its assets were in the country.
"Barry Cheung's election as a chairman was supported by a
majority vote of the Board, including the independent directors.
This proves that his candidacy meets the interests of all
shareholders, including minorities," RUSAL said.
RUSAL was due to report fourth-quarter results on Monday,
expected to show a fall in earnings and core profit on the back
of lower aluminium prices.
OLIGARCH FEUD
The boardroom row has exposed a rift over how to unburden
RUSAL of an $11 billion debt burden inherited from its $14
billion purchase of a quarter of Russian miner Norilsk Nickel
at the top of the market in 2008.
Vekselberg, who with partner Len Blavatnik owns 15.8 percent
of RUSAL via Sual, had supported offers made by Norilsk to buy
back the stake for as much as $13 billion.
He was backed by billionaire politician Mikhail Prokhorov,
whose investment firm Onexim has a 17 percent stake.
They have been consistently overruled by Deripaska, who owns
47.4 percent of RUSAL and enjoys effective control, since
Norilsk offered to buy the stake in December 2010.
The stake in the highly-profitable nickel and palladium
miner is now worth $9.5 billion, accounting for most of the
$11.1 billion market capitalisation of RUSAL, whose shares have
slumped 65 percent from their peak last year.
Vekselberg has also threatened legal action although
analysts doubt that litigation - apart from shining a light on
the breakdown of his relationship with Deripaska - would loosen
Deripaska's grip on RUSAL and its stake in Norilsk.
Nor is Deripaska likely to come under pressure from
creditors to dispose of the Norilsk stake after RUSAL completed
a debt restructuring last year that pushed its next major debt
principal repayment back to 2016.
Analysts doubt that Cheung will be able to exercise much
restraint on Deripaska, even though he will be an independent
director and has been tasked with undertaking an urgent review
of corporate governance at RUSAL.
Deripaska's EN+ investment vehicle acquired a 10 percent
stake in the Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange in June 2010, months
after RUSAL floated in Hong Kong. RUSAL shares, priced at
HK$10.80 in the IPO, closed on Friday at HK$5.59.