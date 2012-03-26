Deripaska mulls buying RUSAL's Norilsk stake-source

MOSCOW, March 26 Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska
is ready to buy out RUSAL's blocking stake in Norilsk
Nickel to resolve a shareholder dispute at the world's
largest aluminium producer, a source close to the RUSAL board
said on Monday.
"No official proposal has been made, but it would be the
only right and beautiful way to resolve the problem," the source
told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
"As a result, RUSAL's debts would fall, the company would be
able to pay out dividends to shareholders, raise its share price
and concentrate on its aluminium projects."
Earlier, the Vedomosti daily reported that Deripaska was
prepared to offer around $9 billion for the one-quarter stake in
Norilsk, the world's largest miner of nickel and palladium.
RUSAL bought the stake in 2008 for an estimated $14 billion.
The source said there had been no mention yet of price in
talks between RUSAL's shareholders.