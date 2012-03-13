Four's a crowd as Russian metals oligarchs feud

| MOSCOW, March 13
MOSCOW, March 13 An enormous appetite for
risk, ruthless competitive instincts and political nous enabled
Russia's metals magnates to pick the best flesh from the corpse
of the Soviet command economy.
Now, the acquisitiveness, aggression and tenacity that
served the oligarchs so well in the past are creating a
wealth-destroying deadlock.
That explains the strategy dispute at UC RUSAL,
the world's largest aluminium firm, that pits controlling
shareholder and CEO Oleg Deripaska against minority investor
Viktor Vekselberg, who quit as chairman on Tuesday.
Deripaska, a former physicist who came out on top in
Russia's "aluminium wars" of the 1990s, gambled big when he used
RUSAL as a vehicle to buy a strategic stake in Norilsk Nickel
for an estimated $14 billion in 2008.
Deripaska, 44, had set his sights on merging the two firms
into a metals and mining business of global scale that could
compete with the likes of BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
.
But it turns out that he bought the one-quarter stake in
Norilsk, from oligarch Mikhail Prokhorov, at the top of the
market. After the crash, Deripaska's net worth was effectively
wiped out, one banker close to him has told Reuters. RUSAL had
to restructure the debt burden it took on to finance the deal.
Deripaska fought on to secure a strategic say at Norilsk,
the world's largest miner of nickel and palladium, but was
outmanoeuvred by billionaire Vladimir Potanin in the battle for
board control over the $38 billion miner.
His partners, Vekselberg and Prokhorov, who had sold his
Norilsk stake in return for cash and a minority holding in
RUSAL, realised the game was up and supported offers by Norilsk
to buy out the stake.
Even though Norilsk's best offer of $13 billion in Dec. 2010
would have enabled him to walk away with a relatively small
loss, Deripaska said no, accusing Norilsk at the time of "gross
corporate blackmail".
THE TIES THAT BIND
Unravelling the divergent interests of the feuding oligarchs
is complicated by their history of competition and rivalry. Here
are brief sketches of the key players:
OLEG DERIPASKA:
Of the quartet, Deripaska has been the most single-minded in
his pursuit of global scale and most focused in pursuing his
long-term strategy of building out RUSAL as a low-cost producer
to supply the Chinese market.
His weakness has been his reluctance to cede equity control
over his assets and preference for financing growth through debt
- which led him to face margin calls on loans secured against
equity that forced him to sell some assets.
He dug himself out of the debt trap by floating RUSAL in
Hong Kong in early 2010, but a slide in aluminium prices last
year slashed the value of the firm, nearly halving his worth to
$8.8 billion, according to Forbes magazine's latest rich list.
Deripaska owns 48.5 percent of RUSAL and has effective
control. RUSAL owns a one-quarter stake in Norilsk Nickel.
VIKTOR VEKSELBERG:
Vekselberg - whose other main asset is a minority stake in
highly profitable oil firm TNK-BP - is viewed as more
of a financial than a strategic investor, willing to sell when
the price is right.
Perhaps best known for his purchase of a collection of
Faberge eggs in 2004 from the Forbes family, Vekselberg, 58, saw
his wealth shrink by $600 million last year to an estimated
$12.4 billion.
He has cemented his establishment credentials during the
four-year presidency of Dmitry Medvedev by heading up the
Skolkovo hi-tech project, a cornerstone of Medvedev's drive to
build Russia's answer to Silicon Valley.
Vekselberg, and his partners, own 15.8 percent of RUSAL.
MIKHAIL PROKHOROV:
Vekselberg's ally in the RUSAL dispute, Mikhail Prokhorov,
displayed astute market timing by selling his Norilsk stake
before markets crashed after completing a business 'divorce'
with long-time partner Potanin.
Prokhorov, 46, has launched a foray into politics, running
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin a respectable third in the recent
presidential election as a liberal candidate prepared to work
constructively with the Kremlin.
Putin has held out the prospect of high government office to
Prokhorov. Although he has given up the active running of a
business empire that spans gold, banking and the New Jersey Nets
basketball team, his enhanced political standing could influence
the outcome of the RUSAL row.
Prokhorov had run Norilsk Nickel with Potanin - architect of
the privatisation auctions of the mid-1990s through which many
oligarchs acquired their prime assets - before the pair fell out
and split their interests. His fortune is now $13.2 billion.
Prokhorov's investment company owns 17 percent of RUSAL.
VLADIMIR POTANIN:
Potanin, after his business split with Prokhorov, has
secured effective control over Norilsk Nickel, enabling him to
direct the company's cash flows to finance share buybacks that
have further marginalised Deripaska.
Norilsk's best offer to buy out RUSAL would, bankers said at
the time, have been manageable but with the benefit of hindsight
might have proved costly.
Now Potanin, 51, is under no pressure to pay a high price
for a stake whose current market value is $9.4 billion and
accounts for most of RUSAL's equity capitalisation of just over
$12 billion.
Potanin's investment company, Interros, owns 30 percent of
Norilsk Nickel. Together with treasury stock and a minority
stake owned by trading house Trafigura, analysts estimate that
Potanin, who is worth $14.5 billion, enjoys outright control.