UPDATE 2-RUSAL sees global aluminium output down, China cuts

* Sees 2012 aluminium output ex-China down 2.7 mln tonnes
* Forecasts China 2012 output will cut 1.2 mln tonnes
* Expects worldwide consumption to rise 7 pct in 2012
* Still sees global output topping demand
By Alison Leung
HONG KONG, Feb 13 Top aluminium producer
RUSAL Plc said on Monday that it expects more
companies to cut aluminium output this year, with China
accounting for about a third of global cuts, but still forecast
that global output would top demand.
A supply glut on the back of a deepening European debt
crisis and global economic slowdown has hurt demand and prices
for the lightweight metal, sending many aluminium producers into
the red and triggering a round of production cuts, including at
top U.S. aluminium maker Alcoa.
"RUSAL's estimation is that primary aluminium production
losses ex-China may achieve 2.7 million tonnes in 2012, and
expect China closures will cut 1.2 million tonnes," Rusal said
said in a statement.
That would equal a total cut of 3.9 mln tonnes, about 8
percent of its previous 2012 production forecast and take
forecast global output to around 48.75 million tonnes, a RUSAL
spokesman said.
RUSAL, which is considering cutting aluminium output by 6
percent in the next 18 months, said it expected demand to rise
by 7 percent to 48.2 million tonnes, with 11 percent growth in
China offsetting flat demand in Europe.
China accounts for about 40 percent of global output, and
analysts cautioned it was hard to gauge the outlook for
production cuts in China.
"RUSAL can say China will cut production, they don't know.
The key variable is to see how Chinese output responds to rising
costs. Chinese suppliers are swing, but quite nimble and can
come on quite quickly," said ANZ Bank senior commodities
strategist Mark Pervan.
Some analysts expect excess capacity in aluminium smelting
will drag on for years as political pressures in China and
Russia to keep jobs and push self-sufficiency prevent or delay
plant closures.
RECOVERY EYED
In a bright note, RUSAL said demand remains well above 2009
recession levels and it expected evidence of a potential
recovery to come in the second quarter of 2012.
At around $2,254 a tonne for three-month aluminium on the
London Metal Exchange, prices have fallen by a third
since hitting a record high of $3,380 in July 2008.
"Aluminium is a losing business because aluminium prices are
very, very close to their cost curve. RUSAL has already
estimated that around 30 percent of world aluminium smelters are
loss-making at today's prices," said Judy Zhu, analyst at
Standard Chartered in Shanghai.
Highlighting the uncertain outlook for the industry, BHP
Billiton has halted investment in the metal,
while Alcoa said in January it would slash output at two Spanish
smelters and shut its Portovesme smelter in Italy. Norwegian
producer Norsk Hydro has said it plans to idle a third
of its output at a plant in Australia.
Global miner Rio Tinto also acknowledged a
gloomy outlook for the sector last week, when it slashed the
book value of its Alcan unit by $9 billion.
UNDER PRESSURE
RUSAL said it believed about a third of Chinese
aluminium production capacity was unprofitable at current
prices.
Many producers have been plagued by high costs.
Aluminium Corp of China , the country's top
aluminium maker, said in January it expected profits for 2011
will fall more than 50 percent from a year earlier.
RUSAL forecast the cost of production in China to continue
rising in 2012 as Beijing maintains its efforts to rein in
growth in energy-intensive industries, although it said low-cost
aluminium production in the western parts of China may partly
replace losses from high cost production.
Beijing was already imposing measures to address some of
these issues, analysts said.
"In China we have seen very high-cost smelters still
running, but we have seen structural changes already happening
in the last few years ... when we saw new capacity being built
in western China where energy prices are lower," Standard
Chartered's Zhu said. "We have also seen increased pressure for
the closure of high-cost smelters in eastern China."
RUSAL said worldwide primary aluminium production in 2011
was estimated at 45.6 million tonnes, a rise of 8 percent and
higher than forecast aluminium consumption of 45.1 million
tonnes, which was up 10 percent from 2010.
RUSAL said its aluminium output rose 1 percent to 4.12
million tonnes in 2011 and alumina production was up 4 percent
at 8.15 million tonnes.
The company decided to partially shift sales of aluminium
produced at the end of 2011 to 2012 and revenue from these sales
would be reflected in the first quarter of 2012, it said.
"The dynamic growth of the world economy in the first half
of 2011 slowed down significantly by the end of the year,
impacting the situation in the aluminium industry," RUSAL
said.
RUSAL's Hong Kong-listed shares rose 0.5 percent on Monday,
largely in line with a 0.7 percent gain in the blue chip Hang
Seng Index.
But they lost more than half of their market value in 2011
before rebounding about 35 percent so far this year.