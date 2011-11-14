UPDATE 2-RUSAL Q3 net $432 mln, beats f'casts

* Q3 net profit $432 mln, up from $29 mln a year ago

* Adjusted Q3 EBITDA $705 mln vs avg f'cast of $661 mln

* Says sees 2011 global aluminium demand rising 13 pct

* Sees 2012 aluminium prices rising to $2,400-2,500/T

* Says no decision on whether to make dividend payment (Adds executive and analyst comments)

By Alison Leung

HONG KONG, Nov 14 Russia's RUSAL Plc , the world's top aluminium producer, on Monday reported a better-than-expected third quarter net profit despite weak economic conditions that dampened prices and demand.

RUSAL, which competes with U.S. aluminium maker Alcoa Inc and China's Chalco , said its quarterly profit was helped in part by a year-on-year decline in interest expenses and distribution and management costs.

Finance expenses decreased 54.4 percent year on year to $319 million, it said.

"The company appears to be demonstrating good cost control at the corporate level," CLSA analyst Andrew Driscoll said. "It's a solid operating and financial performance with adjusted EBITDA about 10 percent ahead of our expectations."

RUSAL's third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 25 percent year on year to $705 million, versus an average forecast of $661 million.

RUSAL posted a net profit of $432 million for the three months ended September, beating an average forecast of $409 million from 10 analysts polled by Reuters, on lower costs.

It compared with profit of $29 million for the same period a year earlier.

Net profit adjusted for the effect from its share in the results of Russian miner Norilsk Nickel rose to $290 million from $143 million for the same period last year.

Shares of RUSAL were up 1.82 percent at midday, but underperformed a 2.4 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. Shares of RUSAL have lost nearly half of their value this year against a 15 percent loss in the broader market.

BOTTOMED OUT?

Driscoll said investors were still concerned about the near-term outlook for global aluminium smelters, which remained very challenging.

But RUSAL says the aluminium market has bottomed out and may recover, with global demand likely to rise 13 percent in 2011 to 46 million tonnes and aluminium prices to rise to between $2,400 and $2,500 per tonne next year.

Current aluminium prices at about $2,162 per tonne, have fallen about 25 percent from this year's highs in May, analysts said.

"We are in the bottom in terms of prices, so we expect the price to recover," the company's deputy chief executive, Oleg Mukhamedshin, told a results briefing on Monday.

RUSAL said in a statement that aluminium prices would be driven by demand from the world's automotive industry, although demand from the construction sector remains weak in major economies excluding China, the world's largest aluminium producer and consumer.

RUSAL expects China's aluminium demand to rise 15 percent to 19 million tonnes in 2011 and its production to increase 14 percent to 18 million tonnes.

"We expect to increase our share of this market from next year. As of today we do not see any reduction for consumption in China in terms of our products," Mukhamedshin said.

But analysts said strong Asia demand growth may not be enough to prevent another supply surplus in 2012 of the metal, which is widely used in the construction, auto and packaging industries, amid global economic uncertainties.

DEBT REDUCTION

The company finished refinancing its $11.4 billion debt portfolio last month, fuelling hopes that the Russian aluminium giant may start to distribute dividends.

But RUSAL said on Monday it had not decided whether to pay dividends.

Based on the company's third-quarter profit, RUSAL could technically start making dividend payments, Mukhamedshin said.

"But the priority of the company is to continue reducing its debt, so as of today we have not made any decision on a dividend payment," he said. (Editing by Charlie Zhu and Matt Driskill)