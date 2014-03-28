版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 3月 28日 星期五 16:45 BJT

Russia's Rusal in $400 mln prepayment deal with Glencore for alumina

MOSCOW, March 28 Russian aluminium giant Rusal has secured $400 million in a prepayment agreement with commodities trader and mining group Glencore Xstrata Plc for alumina supplies, Rusal said in its 2013 annual report on Friday.

Rusal, in which Glencore owns a stake, entered into the facility agreement in February, the world's largest aluminium producer added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Timothy Heritage)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐