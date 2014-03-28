Russia's Rusal in $400 mln prepayment deal with Glencore for alumina

MOSCOW, March 28 Russian aluminium giant Rusal has secured $400 million in a prepayment agreement with commodities trader and mining group Glencore Xstrata Plc for alumina supplies, Rusal said in its 2013 annual report on Friday.

Rusal, in which Glencore owns a stake, entered into the facility agreement in February, the world's largest aluminium producer added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Timothy Heritage)