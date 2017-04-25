CORRECTED-MOVES-Russell Investments named Joseph Linhares EMEA head

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
(Corrects third paragraph to "Russell Investments" from "BlackRock")
April 25 Asset manager Russell Investments Ltd named Joseph Linhares head of Europe, Middle east and Africa (EMEA).
Linhares most recently was global head of Platinum Accounts at BlackRock Inc.
Linhares, who will be based in London, will report to Chief Executive Len Brennan and will serve as a member of Russell Investments' executive committee. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.