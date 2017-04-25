版本:
CORRECTED-MOVES-Russell Investments named Joseph Linhares EMEA head

(Corrects third paragraph to "Russell Investments" from "BlackRock")

April 25 Asset manager Russell Investments Ltd named Joseph Linhares head of Europe, Middle east and Africa (EMEA).

Linhares most recently was global head of Platinum Accounts at BlackRock Inc.

Linhares, who will be based in London, will report to Chief Executive Len Brennan and will serve as a member of Russell Investments' executive committee. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
