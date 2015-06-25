RPT - INSIGHT-Banks slash payments to index funds for Russell rebalance

(Repeats for additional subscribers)
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, June 25 With the annual rebalance of
the Russell stock indexes just a day away, brokerage firms are
shaving the discounts they typically offer to big index funds on
what is usually one of the biggest trading days of the year.
On Friday, Russell will announce the names of some 128
companies that it is adding to its widely-followed Russell 2000
index of small companies. And that's when the big index fund
providers - including Vanguard Group, Dimensional Fund Advisors
and BlackRock Inc - must adjust their portfolios by
buying the new stocks and selling the old.
As recently as three years ago, big brokerages such as Bank
of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs would
vie for those orders, confident that they could hand the big
fund companies discounts of around .05 percent off of
market-priced trades and still make money, mainly by stockpiling
the right stocks in advance of the big trade.
But in recent years, that has become harder to do. With FTSE
Russell disclosing probable additions and deletions in advance,
as well as increased competition from other institutional and
retail investors, brokers have not found reconstitution day
delivering the easy money it once did.
Now, most brokers are offering the index funds closer to .01
percent to .02 percent, current and former executives at
brokerage firms and index fund providers told Reuters. All of
the executives wished to remain anonymous because they are not
permitted to speak to the media.
"The brokers are finding it is not as lucrative as it once
was," said one index fund manager.
There is big money involved. Roughly $835 billion is
invested in index funds that track the Russell indices, Russell
said. More than $50 billion is expected to change hands in the
final moments of Friday, according to New York-based Investment
Technology Group.
For example, at BlackRock alone, $41.9 billion in funds
track the Russell 2000 index. With about 10.7 percent of those
indexes expected to turn over, brokers would pay between
$450,000 and $900,000 for the privilege of doing those
rebalancing trades - and more to trade for the BlackRock
institutional portfolios that also track those indexes. In the
era of 0.05 percent discounts, brokers might have paid $2.2
million or more to BlackRock to handle the same volume
Brokerage firms typically start buying shares of the
companies that will be added to the Russell indices earlier in
the year in anticipation of being able to sell them at a profit
on the rebalance day. That was a more lucrative strategy when it
was harder to figure out which companies would be added.
Trading off the rebalance months ahead of time is so popular
that Charles Schwab Corp has even promoted the strategy to its
retail investors.
"If you're a short-term trader, you might want to take
advantage of the Russell reconstitution by buying some of the
possible additions around the end of March and selling them near
the end of June," Schwab wrote in a March 2014 paper promoting
its equity rating service.
A Schwab spokeswoman declined to comment.
As a result, these shares are popping months before the
reconstitution and then losing ground on the big day.
For example, Reuters analyzed the price performance of the
10 companies that saw the biggest volume boost on the day of the
2014 rebalance. Those shares rose 8.3 percent in the three
months leading up to the rebalance, while the Russell 2000 Index
rose 2.2 percent.
On the day of the rebalance, they fell 3.9 percent, while
the Russell 2000 rose 0.7 percent. They slipped another 10.3
percent in the subsequent three months, while the broader index
lost 5.9 percent.
FTSE Russell has made several changes to its methodology
over the past several years and made the process more
transparent to reduce the volatility in these stocks on the day
of the rebalance, said Rolf Agather, managing director, research
and innovation indexes at FTSE Russell.
Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, Vanguard and Dimensional Fund
Advisors declined to comment. Calls to Bank of America were not
returned.
A CROWDED TRADE
Another reason brokers connected to big banks are less
likely to offer the aggressive price improvements they once did
is the new post-financial crisis regulations requiring banks to
keep more capital on hand, executives said.
"A lot of firms are reluctant to put their balance sheet out
these days," said one of the brokerage executives, explaining
that by buying up the positions in anticipation of the
rebalance, they are essentially increasing the amount of risk on
their books.
For brokerages, the desire to win the index fund business
while managing risk puts them in a difficult spot. On one hand,
they want to offer competitive pricing, but on the other, they
need to manage their own risk.
"Firms understand this business is a loss leader but the
hope is the relationship grows and the broker does other
business with those managers," said Peter Kenny, chief market
strategist at Clearpool Group in New York.
For example, large index funds can pass on brokerages
business from their institutional clients, which is highly
lucrative, said one of the executives who works at a large Wall
Street bank.
That makes it difficult for firms to stop offering these
discounts altogether.
"The index funds have a lot of power right now," said one
former brokerage executive.
