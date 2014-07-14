Swiss chocolate maker Lindt agrees to buy Russell Stover

BRIEF-ORACLE NETSUITE GLOBAL BUSINESS UNIT PLANS INCREASE DATA CENTER FOOTPRINT TO 11
* ORACLE NETSUITE GLOBAL BUSINESS UNIT SAYS PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE ITS DATA CENTER FOOTPRINT FROM FIVE DATA CENTERS GLOBALLY TO 11
ZURICH, July 14 Swiss chocolate maker Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli said it had agreed to acquire family-owned U.S. candy business Russell Stover, making it the no.3 chocolate manufacturer in North America.
The Swiss company did not disclose financial details of the transaction, which is expected to help the group exceed sales of $1.5 billion in North America in 2015.
"This biggest and most important strategic acquisition to date in Lindt & Spruengli's history is a unique opportunity for us to expand our North American chocolate business," Lindt Chairman and Chief Executive Ernst Tanner said in a statement. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled a willingness to place limits on where corporations can be sued in a dispute involving drug maker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, a potential setback to plaintiffs' lawyers who try to bring suits in friendly courts.
* Says its unit Obrascon Huarte Lain Desarrollos SL has closed sale of a 51 percent stake in the companies holding Mayakoba hotels and El Camaleon golf course to RLH Properties SAB de CV