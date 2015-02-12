版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 13日 星期五 04:07 BJT

MOVES-Alexandre Martin, Richard Palmer join Russell Investments

Feb 12 Seattle-based Russell Investments appointed Alexandre Martin and Richard Palmer addition implementation portfolio managers to boost its global transition management team.

Martin joins the transition team in London from Societe Generale, where he was responsible for managing complex multi-asset trades.

Palmer joins the Sydney transition team. He has previously worked as an arbitrage and multi-strategy trader at the Macquarie-Nedbank joint venture. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
