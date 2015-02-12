MOVES-Alexandre Martin, Richard Palmer join Russell Investments

BRIEF-Trio-Tech International Q3 EPS $0.10; revenue rises to $9.825 mln
* Trio-Tech third quarter net income increased 133 percent to $0.10 per share versus $0.04 per share last year
Feb 12 Seattle-based Russell Investments appointed Alexandre Martin and Richard Palmer addition implementation portfolio managers to boost its global transition management team.
Martin joins the transition team in London from Societe Generale, where he was responsible for managing complex multi-asset trades.
Palmer joins the Sydney transition team. He has previously worked as an arbitrage and multi-strategy trader at the Macquarie-Nedbank joint venture. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
OSLO, May 11 Nordic budget airline Primera Air has agreed to buy eight of Boeing's new 737 MAX aircraft for more than $950 million at list prices, and has an option to buy an additional four planes, the companies said on Thursday.
* Atico mining provides exploration update