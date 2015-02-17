版本:
MOVES-Russell Investments names portfolio manager in transition management division

Feb 17 Seattle-based asset manager Russell Investments appointed Alexandre Martin as portfolio manager in its transition management division.

Martin joins from Societe Generale in Luxembourg where he was an assistant portfolio manager.

He will be based in London and report to Richard Webb, senior portfolio manager implementation services. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)
