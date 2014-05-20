LSE lead bidder for Russell Investments in deal worth about $3 bln -FT

May 20 The London Stock Exchange Group Plc
has emerged as the preferred bidder for asset management
group Russell Investments, the Financial Times reported, citing
people familiar with the discussions.
The newspaper reported late Monday that LSE is in exclusive
talks with Russell, which is being spun off by its parent
company Northwestern Mutual, for a deal potentially
worth around $3 billion.
A potential deal, which is being advised by Goldman Sachs,
is still weeks away, one of these people told the FT.
Northwestern Mutual and LSE could not be reached outside of
normal business hours.
The bourse, which owns FTSE International financial indices,
said last week that it was eyeing the Seattle-based stock index
firm, and that the United States represented a "unique growth
opportunity."
Several people familiar with the matter told Reuters in
April that the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
(CIBC), and two private equity consortia were exploring offers
for Russell Investments.
The two private equity consortia included CVC Capital
Partners Ltd teaming with Silver Lake, and Warburg Pincus LLC
with TPG Capital LP.
Seattle-based Russell provides pension consulting,
investment management, transition management services and
indexes such as the Russell 1000 Global Index. It has more than
$259 billion in assets under management, according to its
website.
Reuters first reported in January that Milwaukee-based
insurer Northwestern Mutual is discussing selling the Russell
subsidiary because it has decided it is not a core part of its
business.
