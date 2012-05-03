Russel Metals profit flat, sees stronger demand

TORONTO May 3 Russel Metals Inc reported flat quarterly earnings on Thursday as increased materials costs outweighed higher sales revenue.

The metal distribution company's profit was C$33 million ($33.5 million), or 55 Canadian cents a share, in the first quarter, ended March 31. It was also C$33 million, or 55 Canadian cents a share, in the year-before quarter.

Revenues, however, rose 22 percent to C$803 million.

Russel Metals said demand levels were higher in the quarter than in late 2011, highlighting a continued recovery in the industrial segment of North American economy.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 17 percent to 35 Canadian cents a share.