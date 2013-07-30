Russian deputy PM attacks Aeroflot's Man Utd deal

MOSCOW, July 30 Russia's deputy prime minister
criticised state-controlled airline Aeroflot's
sponsorship of English soccer club Manchester United on
Tuesday, saying it appeared to show the firm favoured
international over domestic interests.
Earlier in July, Aeroflot signed a five-year contract for an
undisclosed sum with the English soccer champions, in a deal the
airline's chief executive said would promote Aeroflot's brand
worldwide.
President Vladimir Putin has urged the airline to invest in
Russian planes and on Tuesday Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry
Rogozin suggested Aeroflot's Manchester United deal was struck
at the expense of investment in domestic aircraft.
"Aeroflot prefers Anglo-Saxon football and basketball clubs
to our planes? I might invite them for an intimate talk," said
Rogozin, known for his anti-Western rhetoric, on his Russian
Twitter account.
"State-owned companies should buy ... our (Russian)
aircraft. I will hold a meeting of producers and buyers on Aug
14," he said in a subsequent post.
The airline declined to comment and did not say if its
executives had received a formal invitation to discuss the
soccer sponsorship deal with Rogozin.
Aeroflot does not fly to Manchester in northern England, but
the contract will allow the 90-year-old airline to promote
itself on pitch-side advertising boards at the club's Old
Trafford ground and on the club's website.
The airline is already a sponsor of the 2014 Sochi Winter
Olympic Games, Russian soccer side CSKA Moscow and the Brooklyn
Nets basketball team in the United States, which is owned by
Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov.